4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Malakand Division

MINGORA: Tremors were felt in the entire Malakand division, including the Swat district on Sunday.
These were felt in Buner, Shangla, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral, Bajaur and Swat at around 5:42pm. The jolts were recorded at an intensity of 4.7 on the Richter scale, forcing the people to move to open spaces. No loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of the Malakand division.
