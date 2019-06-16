Mainly hot weather expected in most country

LAHORE: Met officials said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. A westerly wave is also affecting upper/central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 48 hours.

They said that very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “VAYU” in the East Arabian Sea has moved in northwest direction during last six hours and weakened into a Severe Tropical Storm. VAYU now lies centered around Lat.21.2°N and Long.65.5°E at 0800 PST of 16 June 2019 at 440km South/southwest of Karachi. The maximum sustained surface winds are 100-110km/hour gusting to 125km/hour around the system centre.

Met officials predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mirpurkhas Divisions and Kashmir.

On Sunday, dust-thundershower/rain occurred at isolated places in Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan, while light dust-thundershower/rain occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Multan Divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in provincial metropolis as well as several other cities, including TT Singh, Jhang, Bahawalnagar, Joharabad, Faisalabad and DG Khan. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 40°C and minimum was 26°C.