Two cousins abducted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two cousins were abducted from Jhal Khanoana on Saturday.

Usman Farooq and Altaf, residents of Alipur, Muzaffargarh, and primary class students of a seminary, went to purchase eatables from a shop at Saleemi Chowk but did not return. Batala Colony police have registered a case.

RAPIST BOOKED: Sadar police on Saturday booked a youth for allegedly raping a girl at Chak 244/RB about four months ago.

Accused Tariq Mehmood entered the house of Sajida Bibi and allegedly raped her daughter. The complainant alleged that the accused had also made a video of the victim and threatened the girl that he would upload the video on internet.

PASSENGER HELD WITH NARCOTICS: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on

Saturday arrested a passenger from the airport and recovered narcotics from him.

Accused Ansar Ali, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin, was arrested by the Airport Security Force with 1kg ice when he was trying to fly to Jeddah. The accused was offloaded and handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further interrogation.