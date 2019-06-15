Kellogg Company, Total PARCO enters strategic partnership

LAHORE: Kellogg Company announced a new, long-term partnership with leading Oil Marketing Company Total PARCO Pakistan Limited, wherein Pringles and Kellogg’s Cereals will enjoy strong availability and visibility through its distributor partner United Brands Ltd at the wide range of Total PARCO fuel stations Bonjour Shops in the growing market of Pakistan. This step is part of the company’s growth plans and it will further strengthen Kellogg’s presence in the country and allow it to continue to offer the different tantalizing Pringles flavours and the various nutritious brands and products of Kellogg’s Cereals that have delighted consumers for decades across the globe. The range of products will compliment best with TOTAL PARCO 24/7 new image Bonjour Shops network which provide welcoming ambiance & superior experience to the valued customers. The signing ceremony, held at LAHORE, was attended by Mr. Olivier Sabrie (Chief Executive Officer - Total PARCO), Mr. Ahmad Hossam (Deputy Vice President Retail - Total PARCO), Mr. Ahmad Yahya (GM-GCC & Pakistan - Kellogg), Mr. Zain Akram (Country Manager- Pakistan & Afghanistan- Kellogg) along-with Mr. Aamir Tamkeen (Executive Director- United Brands Ltd.). The senior Management of Total PARCO was also present at the occasion.****