Tayyab crowned Int’l Men’s Squash champ

LAHORE: Top Seed Tayyab Aslam (SNGPL) won the FMC International Men’s Squash Championship - 2019 here at Punjab Squash Complex Lahore on Saturday.

Under the glaring eyes of a full capacity squash arena, Tayyab outclassed 8th seeded Danish Atlas with three games by 11/8, 11/6 and 11/4. Tayyab dominated the game from the very first minute.

Danish tied his best to turn the tide and for one to two times he had earned some valuable points but Tayyab came back strongly and won the match with 3-0 lead.

Later chief guest President Punjab Squash Association Dr. Nadeem Mukhtar, Secretary Punjab Squash Sheraz Saleem Treasurer Tariq Siddique, Tahir Khanzada from Pakistan Squash Federation, Tariq Farooq Rana VP Punjab squash, Muhammad Asim, M. Imran, M Shahid, and M. Waheed also witnessed the match.

After winning the final, Tayyab Aslam said: “I worked very hard for this tournament and is very grateful of Punjab Squash Association for holding such events. Being a player of this club I always try to play well.” Danish Atlas later told media that he came back after some time and was 8th seeded in this event.

“Tayyab played well and won it but I hope I would come back even better in future and win the international event.” Later, Dr Nadeem awarded the winner’s trophy and Rs 300,000 to Tayyab and the runner-up player Danish got Rs 175000.