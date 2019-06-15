German stunt pilot dies in river crash at Polish air show

WARSAW: A German stunt pilot died on Saturday after his plane crashed into the Vistula river while he was performing an acrobatic manoeuvre at an air show in central Poland, local media and firefighters said.

The man, whom local media said was a German citizen, was doing a spin when his small Yak-52 Soviet plane plunged into the water by the riverbank in the central city of Plock.

"The pilot’s body has been removed from the wreck... The doctor on site confirmed his death," local firefighter spokesman Edward Mysera said, quoted by the Polish news agency PAP.

He added that the pilot, who once worked for Lufthansa according to the event organisers, was around 60 years old. The air show was suspended after the accident as police investigate the crash cause.