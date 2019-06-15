close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 16, 2019

German stunt pilot dies in river crash at Polish air show

World

AFP
June 16, 2019

WARSAW: A German stunt pilot died on Saturday after his plane crashed into the Vistula river while he was performing an acrobatic manoeuvre at an air show in central Poland, local media and firefighters said.

The man, whom local media said was a German citizen, was doing a spin when his small Yak-52 Soviet plane plunged into the water by the riverbank in the central city of Plock.

"The pilot’s body has been removed from the wreck... The doctor on site confirmed his death," local firefighter spokesman Edward Mysera said, quoted by the Polish news agency PAP.

He added that the pilot, who once worked for Lufthansa according to the event organisers, was around 60 years old. The air show was suspended after the accident as police investigate the crash cause.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World