Budget and justice

Justice does not come inexpensive, but nowadays after the establishment of model courts across the country under the Expeditious Justice Initiative ( EJI) of the incumbent Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, to a great extent it comes expeditiously and this initiative is overwhelmingly commended. The efficiency of the key stakeholders of the administration of the justice system is the major challenge in ensuring that justice is accessible to the people of Pakistan under acceptable conditions.

Since the judiciary provides a public service, it makes sense for the state to allocate more and more funds for all those related to the administration of justice, including the training academies. Unlike past governments, the present government must make pragmatic and visible efforts in this area. Above all, there is a dire need to reform our legal-justice sector. Clearing up the ancient and often obsolete legal codes of the colonial times is needed to remove ways that can currently be used to deny justice, or even to avoid compliance with court rulings. Such reform should result in a legal framework that allows fluidity in dealing with cases.

Hashim Abro, Islamabad