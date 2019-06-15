Three held for supplying drugs to students in District South

The District South police on Saturday announced the arrests of three drug peddlers of a gang and with a seizure of 36 kilograms of narcotics.

The gang used to supply narcotics to youngsters, especially college and university students.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shiraz Nazeer of District South said information had been received that a gang of drug pushers was active in the district and supplying narcotics to youngsters residing in DHA and also to students of college and universities.

Responding to the tip-off, he issued directions to his subordinates to carry out raids and arrest the culprits. A team raided a locality where they arrested three men, identified as Taaj Hussain, group leader, Sajjad and Saifur Rehman.

During a search of their hideout, the cops found 36 kilograms of hashish, a 9mm pistol and Rs70,000.

Investigations revealed that ring leader Taaj Hussain hailed from Peshawar and had links with the drug mafia there. The suspects used to transport a huge quantity of fine quality hashish from Peshawar to Karachi and sold it to youngsters residing in posh localities of the city as well as educational institutes.

Two muggers held

The District Korangi police arrested two street criminals wanted in several cases.

Police said the two were snatching a mobile phone and cash from Marcus Aziz, son of Aziz Masih, in Korangi 2½ near a Caltex patrol pump, when the man managed to capture them.

In the meantime, a police mobile reached there, and mobile officer SI Zulfiqar Khokhar arrested the suspects, identified as Bahadur Ali alias Baadal and Ali Muhammad. A 30-bore pistol and the snatched cellphone and Rs1,500 were found on them.