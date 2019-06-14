Upper Chitral still in grip of cold

CHITRAL: The Upper Chitral is still in the grip of severe cold after the recent unprecedented snowfall on mountains.

“The people have again started wearing warm clothes as the area still receiving rain,” said Gulzar Shah, a resident of Mastuj.

The locals said it was after 30 years that the mountain in the area received snowfall.

The far-off mountainous areas in Upper Chitral, including Shagram, Terich, Rech, Khot, Mehlp, Oveer, Yarkhun Lasht, Baroghil and Laspur valley as well as Begusht, Arkari and Gobor in Lower Chitral had received snowfall. The famers in the area said the crops and fruit orchard would have adverse impact if the rainy season continued.