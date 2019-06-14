Rs109 billion announced for law and order

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday announced the law and order budget of Rs109 billion for the financial year 2019-20.

In his budget speech, he said: “Mr. Speaker, the law and order situation is directly related to social as well as economic development of people. Our government has given continued priority to law and order as this sector is integral part of good governance.”

Resultantly, the chief minister said, the law and order situation had significantly improved over the years. “The Sindh government has been providing adequate resources to the police department as well as to other law enforcing agencies to ensure that they develop their capacity in the wake of challenges of law and order and terrorism.

“We have adopted a three-pronged strategy to combat law and order challenges; building capacity of human resource through trainings, utilising latest technology particularly use of IT; and recognising the services of those who embrace Shahadat or get injured.”

The allocation for the law and order sector has been increased from Rs100.483 in the year 2018-19 billion to Rs109.788 billion in 2019-20. In the current financial year, Shah said, numerous milestones were achieved. “I would mention a few of them; IT labs and reporting rooms at offices and police stations throughout Sindh have been established; disbursement as compensation was made to Shaheed and injured personnel of security forces from the allocated Rs1000 million; the training to the newly recruited police constables has been provided at the Pak Army training centres with the cost of Rs661 million; moreover, the outstanding performing officers were granted cash rewards.”

According to the chief minister, five facilitation centres will be established at divisional level wherein the common man will come for the redress of their grievances like the issuance of character verification, report of loss of valuable things, complaint of the crime on the spot, missing child, domestic violence and vehicle theft. “This is the landmark project of the Sindh Police.”

Shah noted that 3,690 police personnel had been recruited through NTS (National Testing System) and the recruitment of 4,507 police personnel is under process. Bomb disposal squads’ equipment has been upgraded with latest and modern technology.

He said that a large number of schemes had been proposed, particularly in the following areas for the financial year 2019-20; revamping of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and creating a professional and dedicated force styled as Counter Terrorism Force (CTF); the Sindh police will establish additional 259 reporting rooms under an ADP (Annual Development Programme) scheme in the next financial year 2019-20 to streamline the processes and have easy access to the public; and in order to fill in the gaps of actual requirement of the police force, it has been planned to create 3,000 new posts in different grades in budget 2019-20.

Promises fulfilled

During the last year’s speech, the chief minister had announced the formation of new police units, which have been established. He had also announced development works, of which many promises have been fulfilled.

Shah had said: “With the blessing of Almighty Allah, untiring efforts of law enforcement agencies and support of our brave people, we have been able to restore peace not only in Karachi, but to the entire province. No doubt, street crime has not come to grip as effectively as it should have. However, I am hopeful that with the dedicated efforts of our law enforcement agencies this menace will also be eliminated with the passage of time.

“Mr. Speaker, the police department has been moving towards specialisation and professionalism. In this regard, more specialised units have been set up such as Counter Terrorism Department, Special Security Unit, Rapid Response Force, Anti-Riot Unit, Anti Car Lifting Cell and IT cadre, etc.

“For the first time in the history of the Sindh police, all driving licence branches throughout the province have been centrally connected and driving licences are being delivered to the applicants at their doorstep through courier service. Public-police interface is being strengthened by establishing facilitation centers at each divisional headquarter for providing people-friendly one-window police services to citizens, including the registration of FIRs, lodging of miscellaneous complaints, etc.”