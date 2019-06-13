close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
June 14, 2019

FAISALABAD: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Thursday gave compensation cheques to families of two martyred police officials. The RPO handed Rs 5 million cheque to the widow of ASI Shafqat Ali, who embraced martyrdom in a police encounter with dacoits near Muhammadpura in Gulberg police area on March 24, 2018 and Rs 4 million cheque to the widow of constable Abid Ali, who embraced martyrdom fighting against robbers at Agriculture University Road on October 10, 2018. On the occasion, the RPO said both the cops rendered splendid services on behalf of the police department.

June 14, 2019

