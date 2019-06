Danish upsets Asim in FMC Squash

LAHORE: The quarterfinals matches were decided in FMC Men’s Squash Championship-2019 here at Punjab Squash Complex on Thursday. A big upset was seen when 8th seed Danish Atlas outclassed 2nd seed Asim Khan 11-3, 11-6, 11-3 in 31 minutes.

Danish Atlas made a good start and won first three games comfortably against Asim. In another quarterfinal top seed Tayyab Aslam beat Kh Adil Maqbool 11/3, 11/7, 11/5 in 22 minutes match.

In 3rd quarterfinal Ammad Fareed beat Syed Ali Mujtaba Shah Bokhari 11-4, 12-10, 11-7 in 31 minutes. On Friday first semifinal will be played between Ammad Fareed and Danish Atlas at 2.30 pm. Chief guest for the semifinals will be MD FMC Farooq Shahid.