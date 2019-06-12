Altaf Hussain released after ‘no comment interview’

LONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was released on the police bail on Wednesday evening after refusing to answer questions of detectives from Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism Command Unit – opting for no comment.

A source told The News that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) advised the police sufficient evidence did not exist in the file placed before the prosecutors and charged could not be allowed until further evidence is furnished.

Altaf Hussain will remain on police bail at his home address, bail conditions will apply on him for 24 hours and he will be returning to the same police station after about six weeks.

At the Southwark Police Station, Altaf Hussain’s interview started at 10:00pm on Tuesday night and continued for two hours till midnight. The MQM founder only confirmed his name, date of birth and his residential address. Onwards, he refused to answer questions of the police and decided to go for “no comment” option in response to all questions asked by the detectives, credible sources familiar with the development confided to The News.

Altaf Hussain’s lawyers, present on the occasion, advised Altaf Hussain not to answer questions of the police. They told the police that their client will answer questions only before an independent judge and jury if charged and not before the police.

The source revealed the interview was stopped at midnight after Altaf Hussain complained of pain in his chest and that he was not feeling well. The interview started again at 10:00am BST (2:00pm PST) and finished at 2:00PM. An hour later, he was released on police bail pending further inquiries.