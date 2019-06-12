Brexit Party at risk of getting impermissible donations: watchdog

LONDON: Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is at a “high and ongoing risk” of accepting impermissibledonations, the official elections watchdog has said.

The Electoral Commission said the party’s system of using its online platform for donors to contribute small sums created “additional risk” in relation to compliance with the laws on political funding. Following a visit to the party’s headquarters last month, the commission said it had issued a series of “specific recommendations” to ensure it met its legal obligations.

“Using online platforms to contribute small sums to political parties and non-party campaigners is an important and valuable way for voters to participate in our democracy,” the commission said in a statement.

“However, online platforms can open parties and campaigners to additional risk in relation to compliance with UK political finance law. We have concluded that the fundraising structure adopted by the party leaves it open to a high and ongoing risk of receiving and accepting impermissible donations.”

The commission carried out its visit after former prime minister Gordon Brown called for an investigation into the way the party was funded. Under party funding rules, any donations over £500 must come from permitted UK donors.

The Brexit Party has returned one donation of £1,000 to the donor as it could not identify whether it was from a permissible source. The commission’s director of regulation Louise Edwards said: “It is legitimate for any political party or campaigner to adopt a fundraising strategy that focuses on raising small sums.

“Our visit to the Brexit Party has enabled us to make specific recommendations to the party that will support it to meet its legal responsibilities when it comes to receiving funds. Should it fail to meet those responsibilities, this will be considered in line with our enforcement policy.”

In a statement, the Brexit Party said the commission had confirmed its method of fundraising was legitimate and had been adopted by other political parties and campaigners. “They haven’t found any examples of infringement of Electoral Commission rules,” it said.

“However, we are grateful that they have made some helpful suggestions to reduce future risk as we fundraise and we will be working to embrace those recommendations as soon as practicable and possible and in the time frame set out.

“We trust that the Electoral Commission have been applying the same oversight and rigour to the other political parties and their fund-raising.”