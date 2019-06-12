TNFJ observes ‘Jannatul Baaqee’ demolition day

Islamabad: The Universal ‘Youm-e-Inhidaam Jannatul Baaqee’ was observed throughout the country Wednesday with religious and national spirit, devotion and respect on the call of Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi to lodge protest against destruction of holy shrines of Khatoon-e-Jannat Hazrat Syeda Fatima Zehra (S.A.), Ahle Bait Athaar (A.S.), Ummahatul Momineen Hazrat Khadijatul Kubra (S.A.), Hazrat Aisha (R.A), Hazrat Hafsa (R.A.), Sahaba Kubaar (R.A.), Hazrat Usman (R.A.), Aaimma Ahle Bait (A.S.), Sardar-e-Jannat Imam Hassan (A.S.), Imam Zainul Abideen (A.S.), Imam Baqar (A.S.), Imam Jafar-e-Sadiq (A.S.) in Jannatul Baqee and Jannatul Moallah on 8 Shawal, 1926.

According to a press release, Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi also addressed the rally.

In Rawalpindi, the central protest demonstration was taken out from Imambargah Nasir Al-Aza, Murree Road. The participants of the procession marched towards Committee Chowk through marching the Murree Road performing Matamdari and Noha-Khwani where it took the shape of a grand rally.

Addressing the rally, TNFJ Central Spokesman Allama Syed Qamar Haider Zaidi presented the special message of Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi. He said every Muslim is grieved on the incident of Inhidam Jannatul Baqee. Later, the rally terminated at Imambargah Col. Maqbool Hussain after passing through its traditional route where special prayers marked the conclusion of the rally.

In Islamabad, the protest procession was taken out from Imambargah Darbar Sakhi Mahmood Badshah. Addressing the rally, TNFJ Secretary General Syed Shujaat Ali Bokhari said that reconstruction of Jannatul Baqee is the issue in faith, spiritual and human in nature. He called upon the United Nation to get the dignity of Islamic Symbols restored. Allama Basharat Hussain Imami, Allama Fakhar Abbas Abidi, Allama Rafaqat Hussain Naqvi, Mufti Basim Abbas Zahiri, Naseer Hussain Sabzwari and others also addressed the rally. Later the rally terminated at Darbar Sakhi Mahmood Badshah where special prayers were offered to mark the conclusion of the rally.