Budget blues

The first federal budget of the PTI is modelled along the theme of industrialization for job creation, austerity and shared prosperity. Unfortunately, the country has not registered impressive GDP growth rates in 2019 and the outlook is not that promising. Rising national debt, a slowing global economy, and poor or under-performing organisations are preventing Pakistan from making progress. The PTI government will have to prioritize better, improve planning and budgeting, and deliver the much-needed services to their citizens. So far, the government has not come up to the expectations of the people.

Formalized economic growth has yet to expand in this country. The government needs aggressive tax proposals to shore up revenue. If not, then, nothing is going to be great for the PTI government. This busted budget will definitely bounce back.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad