Minimum wage Rs17,500

Govt employees get 5 to 10pc raise; pension up by 10pc

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Budget 2019-2020 has proposed 10 percent increase as ad hoc relief in the salaries of civilian and military employees from grade 1 to 16 and 5 percent in the salaries of grade 17 to 20 employees. No increase has been proposed in the salaries of grade 21 to 22 employees. The minimum wage has been set at Rs17,500 per month.

Presenting the budget 2019-20 in the National Assembly, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar announced ad hoc relief of 10% in the salaries of grade 1 to 16 employees, including the armed forces’ employees.

He said the BPS 17 to 20 employees will be given ad hoc relief of 5% in their salaries. Employees in BPS 21 and 22 will receive no increase in pay as they have decided to sacrifice for the sake of improvement in the economic situation of the country.

“Increase in net pension @10% will be given to all civil and armed forces pensioners of the federal government employees,” he said.

Special conveyance allowance for disabled employees will be enhanced from Rs1,000 per month to Rs2,000 per month.

Special pay admissible to SPS/PS/APS to ministers, ministers of state, parliamentary secretaries, additional secretaries, and joint secretaries will be enhanced by 25%.

The taxable income has been revised down to Rs600,000 for the salaried class and Rs400,000 for the non-salaried class.