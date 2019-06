FMC Int’l Squash gets under way

LAHORE: The main squash season started here with a FMC International Men’s Squash Championship at Punjab Squash Complex.

All leading players including Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan, Emmad Fareed, Wasaq Mehboob, Waqar Mehboob, Zahir Shah participated in this event. This mega event is being organised by Punjab Squash Association in collaboration with FMC.

Results of round matches: Abbas Zeb (Pak) beat Saad Abdullah (Pak) 11/4, 11/6, 11/7; Shahzad Ali (Pak) beat M Farhan (Pak) 11/6, 11/8, 7-11, 11/5; Bilal Zakir (Pak) beat Harris Qasim (Pak) 1-7 (retd hurt); Abdul Malik Khan (Pak) beat M Farhan Hashmi (Pak) 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8; Owais Rasheed (Pak) beat Faisal Riaz (Pak) 11-3, 11-2, 11-2; Naveed Rehman (Pak) beat M Abdul Qadir (Pak) 11-7, 11-2, 11-7; Haris Iqbal (Pak) beat Waqar Mehboob (Pak) 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 12-10; Waqas Mehboob (Pak) beat Salman Saleem (Pak) 11-6, 11-4, 11-2.