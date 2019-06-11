close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

Militant arrested in Mardan

Peshawar

MARDAN: The police officials said Tuesday a wanted militant had been arrested in the limits of Lundkhwar Police Station.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sajjad Khan said that acting on a tip-off, a police party, headed by station house officer (SHO) of Lundkhwar Police Station, Ashfaq Hussain, arrested Sardar, a resident of Kalo Shah, in a raid.

He said the militant was wanted to counter-terrorism department (CTD), Mardan, in connection with different cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion.

The government had also fixed Rs20 million as head money for the militant, he said, adding the police handed over the arrested militant to the CTD for further investigation.

