Former Test umpire Riazuddin dies

KARACHI: Former Test umpire Riazuddin died here on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. He was 60.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered on Wednesday (today) after Zuhr prayers at Riaz-ul-Jannah Masjid in Liaquatabad B Area. He will be laid to rest at the graveyard of C-1 Area Liaquatabad, which is adjacent to the mosque.

His brother told 'The News' that he died in sleep. “He was fit and he had no serious illness. For the last three months he had been feeling acidity and doctors had suggested some medical tests,” his brother said.

He officiated in 12 Test matches from 1990 to 2002. He officiated his career’s first Test at the National Stadium from November 20-25, 1990, between Pakistan and the West Indies. His last Test was between Pakistan and the West Indies at Sharjah, held from January 31 to February 4, 2002.

Riazuddin also officiated in 12 One-day Internationals. On November 13, 1990, he made his ODI debut in the game between Pakistan and the West Indies at Multan. His last ODI was on October 24, 2000, between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium, Karachi.

He also officiated in 310 first-class matches, 257 List A games and 92 T20 games. He retired after officiating in his last game (T20) on December 14, 2018, at Multan. Cricketers took to twitter to express sorrow over the death of the seasoned umpire who served Pakistan cricket for almost three decades.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tweeted: “Saddened by the deaths of Akhtar Sarfraz and umpire Riazuddin. Both made big contributions for cricket, May Allah grant them jannat, prayers for both and their families.”

Test cricketer Faisal Iqbal said: “Really sad and shocked to hear the sudden death of former ICC elite panel test and international umpire Riazuddin Saab in Karachi.”

Former international umpire Khizar Hayat also extended his condolences. “Riazuddin was an institution, very good umpire and fine human being. He will always be remembered for his meritorious services,” said Khizer, who officiated in 34 Tests and 55 ODIs.