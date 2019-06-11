close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
June 12, 2019

Same old mantra

Newspost

 
June 12, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Whose Pakistan is this?’ (June 11) by Malik Tariq. The writer is rightly agitated over the pitiful amount of health tax imposed on cigarettes and sugary drinks owing to the influence of those in this business on the incumbent rulers. Likewise, the importers’ lobby is so strong that all kinds of luxury and unnecessary foreign items are being allowed into the country. Strangely, the nation is begging international lenders for loans to finance such non-essential imports.

In this country, the powerful groups rule the roost while the common citizen suffers. These influential groups appear to be mightier than the state, giving a perception of Pakistan being a failed state as a result of collapse of governance. The austerity mantra of this government has just been a rhetoric no different from the previous regimes. It seems that PM Imran Khan has lost the touch with the masses and cannot read the pulse of the people after coming into power.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

