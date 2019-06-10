Ishtiaq Baig leaves for Morocco

KARACHI: Ishtiaq Baig Hon. Consul General of Morocco and founding President Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan left for Morocco and UK for two weeks. During his visit in Morocco, he will attend Pak Morocco joint business council meeting and call on President of Federation Moroccan Chamber of Commerce to discuss enhancement of trade and investment between Pakistan and Morocco, he would also discuss organizing single country exhibition in Casablanca. Ishtiaq Baig will also attend meeting of Make-A-Wish Foundation int’l in London.