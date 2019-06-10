Drizzle turns weather pleasant

PESHAWAR: Drizzle that lashed the provincial metropolis in the afternoon on Monday turned the weather pleasant, bringing down the temperature which had crossed 42 degree centigrade.

The shower, though for a short interval, broke the heat wave as weather had remained very hot for the last couple of days. Maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 42.3 Celsius. Weather pundits predict more rain during night and on Tuesday. According to Meteorological Department, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh and Central/Southern Punjab. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain was expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.