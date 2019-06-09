Two pregnant women die due to doctors’ negligence

NAWABSHAH: Two pregnant women on Sunday died during their delivery operation while the relatives of both the deceased claimed that they were killed due to the negligence of concerned doctors of the two different private medical centres.

The first case of delivery was dealt at a private medical centre in Jam Sahib, where a 30-year-old newly-wed woman died after she gave birth to a baby-boy during an operation. The relatives accused the doctor and medical staff that they were unable to control the extensive bleeding that caused the death.

The relatives claimed that the staff of the medical centre told her husband, Nasir Rathor, to carry the patient to the People Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed to death. The father-in-law of deceased woman, a former Additional MS Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, told the media persons that the woman died due to the negligence of the concerned doctor.

In another private medical centre, a woman, mother of five and wife of Ali Khan Mallah, resident of village Gul Muhammad Dahri, died due to excessive bleeding during the delivery operation. The relatives of both women demanded investigations and severe punishments over the negligence of medical staff. When contacted, the administration of both the medical centres refused to comment on the issue.