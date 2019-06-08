close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

PkMAP stages rally in Mardan demanding PTM leaders’ release

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

MARDAN: The activists of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) on Saturday staged a protest rally to demand the release of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders. Holding banners inscribed with their demands, the activists gathered outside the Mardan Press Club and chanted slogans to highlight their cause.

