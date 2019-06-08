PkMAP stages rally in Mardan demanding PTM leaders’ release

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: The activists of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) on Saturday staged a protest rally to demand the release of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders. Holding banners inscribed with their demands, the activists gathered outside the Mardan Press Club and chanted slogans to highlight their cause.
MARDAN: The activists of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) on Saturday staged a protest rally to demand the release of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders. Holding banners inscribed with their demands, the activists gathered outside the Mardan Press Club and chanted slogans to highlight their cause.