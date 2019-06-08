4 drown in Kohat

KOHAT: Four people drowned while swimming in the River Indus and Tanda Dam on Saturday. It was learnt that two sisters Samia Bibi, 15, and Anila Bibi, 18, were picnicking near Tanda Dam. The two girls were swimming in the dam when they slipped into deep water and drowned. The officials of the Rescue 1122 pulled out their bodies from water. Also, two friends identified as Nasir, 17, and Faisal, 18, drowned while swimming in the River Indus.