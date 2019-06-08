Four murdered in Sargodha incidents

SARGODHA: Four people were killed and six others injured in different incidents in Miani and Jauharabad police precincts on Saturday.

Sajid of Pind Rahim Shah quarrelled with 22-year-old Shahzeb on the Eid day over some petty issue. On Saturday, accused Sajid along with his accomplices including Hamad and Zeb, shot Shahzeb dead and fled on a motorbike. In another incident, Shahbaz along with his three accomplices allegedly killed his opponent Fakhar Shahzad and injured Haider and Fayyaz in Jasowal over a water dispute. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. In yet another incident, Samar Abbas of Kundan Kalan had an enmity with Lal Khan. On the day of the incident, accused Samar Abbas along with his accomplices opened indiscriminate firing at Lal Khan while he was offering funeral prayer at the village. As a result, Lal Khan died on the spot while Murtaza, Zafar Iqbal, Tauqeer Ahmad and Mumtaz suffered injuries.

In another incident, three persons tortured Nawaz (65) of Chakian to death and threw his body in the nearby fields. The injured were shifted to THQ hospital. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.