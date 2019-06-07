close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

Foreign Secretary's ‘Quiet Diplomacy’ during Eid in New Delhi

National

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood availing Eid holidays carried out “Quiet Diplomacy” by spending them in Indian capital New Delhi for meeting his own family and some Indian stalwarts before returning on Friday.

An acclaimed astute diplomat Sohail Mahmood delivered letters of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to their respective counterparts during his stay in New Delhi. He visited South Block of New Delhi where Indian External Affairs Ministry (EAM) is housed.

Sohail was High Commissioner in India and designated Foreign Secretary in April vice Ms. Tehmina Janjua, had to rush to assume the office here in Islamabad before her relinquishing the workplace. He had to leave his family back in Indian capital to proceed Islamabad.

Well placed diplomatic sources told The News here on Friday that Sohail Mahmood who had gone to New Delhi on a ‘private visit’ early this week stayed with his family in Pakistan House where the high commission is housed. He declined to convert the trip in official one but completed diplomatic mission without giving any inkling to the media on the either side of the borders.

The sources pointed out that Sohail Mahmood will submit report of his visit to New Delhi to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tomorrow (Sunday) who is returning from Multan today after celebrating Eid.

The sources hinted that Prime Ministers Imran and Modi will be meeting in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek next week and it would be indicated in the reply communication from New Delhi.

