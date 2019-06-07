Cleanliness ensured during Eid in Pindi

Rawalpindi: On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) cleaned the Eidgahs, mosques, Liaquat Bagh and other open places where the Eid prayers were offered.

The teams of RWMC also cleared the markets, roads, commercial markets, public parks and the grave yards to keep them waste-free. The roads were also cleaned through mechanical sweepers and washers.

To ensure the cleanliness arrangements, leaves of all officials and staff members were cancelled. The RWMC staff members performed their services in all big and small markets in three shifts during Eid holidays.

On the occasion, the communication teams also distributed waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness. The communication teams also urged the citizens to keep their surroundings neat and clean.

Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society, the team said. They also informed them about the help line 1139 where they can register their complaints about the cleanliness issues. In a message, the RWMC has appealed the citizens that "do not throw the garbage openly, put it in waste bags or in specific containers our workers will pick it up".