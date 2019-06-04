close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

Pak cricket team offers Eid prayers

Sports

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team offered their Eid prayers at a local mosque in Nottingham here on Tuesday.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed did not celebrate Eid with the team as he travelled to Bradford to be with family members. Pakistan will leave for Bristol later today where they will play Sri Lanka on June 7. Meanwhile South Africa cricketers Hashim Amla and Imran Tahir also attended Eid prayers at a Southampton mosque on Tuesday ahead of their team’s crucial World Cup clash against India.

