Wed Jun 05, 2019
A
APP
June 5, 2019

Governor condoles with Baligh on death of wife, son

National

A
APP
June 5, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday visited the residence of former federal minister Muhammad Balighur Rehman and condoled with him on the death of his wife and a son in a road accident. Punjab Minister for Housing Mehmoodur Rasheed was also present on the occasion. Fateha was offered for the departed souls.

