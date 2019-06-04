Governor condoles with Baligh on death of wife, son

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday visited the residence of former federal minister Muhammad Balighur Rehman and condoled with him on the death of his wife and a son in a road accident. Punjab Minister for Housing Mehmoodur Rasheed was also present on the occasion. Fateha was offered for the departed souls.
