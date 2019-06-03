Killing of police officers: FIR registered against 31 suspects

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police have registered an FIR against 31 alleged suspects on Monday following the killings of two officers including SHO Ghulam Murtaza Mirani and ASI Zulfiqar Panhwar on Sunday during the operation in Katcha area.

The FIR was registered against 22 identified and nine unidentified dacoits including Nasrullah alias Nasro Qadrani, Rahim Khuwaja, Muhammad Ali Qadrani, Allah Rakhyo Jatoi, Yar Muhammad Kursi, Katto Kursi, Ashiq Kursi, Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi.

Meanwhile, the Shikarpur Police bulldozed some houses of the alleged accused involved in attacking the police officers. The IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam also ordered the DIG Larkana to conduct a probe as to how bullets penetrated the bullet-proof armoured vehicle. The IGP Sindh also sent a technical team to ascertain the reasons for the damage to the armoured personnel carrier (APC). Earlier, the local police had claimed that anti aircraft guns were used by dacoits for attacking the APC which they claimed could only resist small caliber weapons. The IG announced Rs 10 million compensation and two jobs for the families of each officer.