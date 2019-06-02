Neonatal ICU opened at charitable hospital in Malir

A state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit (ICU) was launched on Sunday at the charitable Koohi Goth Hospital in Malir. The ICU will provide free health services to newborn babies in the nearby rural suburbs of the area that has lacked such a facility.

Hamdard Foundation Chairperson Sadia Rashid inaugurated the neonatal ICU, which is initially equipped with eight incubators. Later on, their number will be increased to 24. The facility is also equipped with modern multidirectional phototherapy machines for treating newborn babies diagnosed with severe jaundice.

A cost of around Rs17.5 million has been spent in establishing the ICU. All of the funds were raised through the donations provided by philanthropists.

Dr Shershah Syed, who manages the Koohi Goth Hospital, informed the guests of the inaugural ceremony that the neonatal ICU is the first such unit in the country that will be fully managed by technicians. He clarified that it is standard international practice around the world for such ICUs to be run by qualified technicians under the supervision of doctors.

He said that besides managing the ICU, the hospital will also train 18 relevant technicians every year, adding that these trained paramedical staff members will later look after similar units in other hospitals to save the lives of newborn babies. He said his hospital has been conducting training courses for midwives and nurses.

The doctor said the Koohi Goth Hospital has been handling 15 to 20 delivery cases every day, adding that the ICU will serve as a massive contribution in saving lives of newborn babies suffering from different health complications.

He said the neonatal ICU will also serve the newborn babies whose delivery cases are handled by midwives at homes in the rural and suburban parts of Karachi.

He also said the Koohi Goth Hospital has been dealing with only female patients of the area, adding that the idea of establishing the health facility came to the mind of his family after witnessing extreme hardships faced by women at public hospitals, where male patients are also treated.

Dr Tipu Sultan of the Zafar & Atia Foundation Charitable Trust said the neonatal facility will serve the newborn babies in the rural parts of Karachi and the services will be extended up to District Thatta, which lacks such a facility.

He said the ICU will ensure that newborn babies belonging to the underprivileged and less-educated families of the area get the best medical attention for the upkeep and improvement of their mental and physical health, as later on, they will become productive members of society after getting proper education.

Noted businessmen Abdullah Feroz said the neonatal facility was readied at the Koohi Goth Hospital within a month, adding that several philanthropists made massive contributions for the ICU, and their support will continue to expand the unit.

Faisal Edhi of the Edhi Foundation said the concept of the Koohi Goth Hospital is exemplary in a society where the provision of health facilities has become a completely commercial service. He said that such units will go a long way in establishing an exemplary health care system in Pakistan where the poor patients will get free health treatment services of the best quality.