Mon Jun 03, 2019
June 3, 2019

Six-a-side Ramadan hockey league concludes

Sports

June 3, 2019

KARACHI: Chaudhry Ashraf Memorial Six-a-Side Ramadan Hockey League, organised at Abdul Sattar Stadium under the auspices of Karachi National Hockey Club, ended on Saturday.

The final of the league was played between Team Blue and Team Green. After a sensational encounter, Team Green defeated Team Blue by 8-6. Asim Abbasi was the top scorer with four goals. Wahab Mazari struck the board thrice. Salman Wahab scored one goal.

For Team Blue, Ali Iqbal, Ghulam Ali, Abdul Moid, Alay Hasan and Sohail Zaidi scored one goal each. KDA sports director Khurram Arif distributed prizes among the players. Olympians Kamran Ashraf, Danish Kaleem, and Irfan Senior, Mubashir Mukhtar, Tariq Mir, and Talat Mehmood were also present on the occasion.

