Withdraw reference against Justice Faez Isa before 14th: SCBA

ISLAMABAD: President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Amanullah Kanrani has asked the government to withdraw presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa before June 14 otherwise they will resist it with full force.

While addressing a press conference on Saturday at Supreme Court, Arif Alvi is a dummy president and he has no right to remain on this post and therefore, members of Parliament should file reference of impeachment against president. He said that the great family was being humiliated through this reference. He said that there is no charge of corruption against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. He said that Justice Faez Isa exposed terrorism in his decisions. Kanrani said that those who do not speak against terrorism are facilitors.

SCBA president urged the judges of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to dispose of the reference soon after its arrival. He said that today reference has been filed against Justice Faez Isa but tomorrow reference will be file against other judges too. He said that chief justice should have first reviewed the reference and then issued the notice, while president should have also filed reference against Justice Faez Isa after due consideration.

SCBA president said that Arif Alvi and his companions may be succeeded in getting their interests but the state will have to pay its price. He said that the decisions which were made on mala fide intention are seen clearly. He said that the whole nation wants to advocate for Justice Faez Isa and it has eyes on SCBA. He announced to observe solidarity with judiciary on June 14 and asked the presidents of bars of whole country to come to Islamabad and all lawyers should wear black bands around their arms in this regard on June 14.

He said the judges, whose record is clear, should carry out accountability of Justice Faez Isa and submit affidavit of their impartiality in this regard.