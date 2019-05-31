close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
June 1, 2019

Safe highway

Newspost

 
June 1, 2019

Recently, the entire nation grieved on the sad demise of Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son in a devastating accident on GT Road. No parents deserve to bury their children. We all saw what the family went through and how traumatizing the entire incident was.

We need to ensure that highways such as GT Road are made safer for drivers. Authorities should take steps to make travel on GT Road a safe experience.

Areeb Shirazi

Islamabad

