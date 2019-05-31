Safe highway

Recently, the entire nation grieved on the sad demise of Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son in a devastating accident on GT Road. No parents deserve to bury their children. We all saw what the family went through and how traumatizing the entire incident was.

We need to ensure that highways such as GT Road are made safer for drivers. Authorities should take steps to make travel on GT Road a safe experience.

Areeb Shirazi

Islamabad