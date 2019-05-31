close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2019

Eid holidays in Sindh from June 4 to 7

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2019

The Sindh government on Friday announced public holidays from June 4 to June 7, 2019, (from Tuesday to Friday) in the province on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

A notification issued in this regard by Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government would observe the holidays all over the province.

Essential services of the government would not observe the notification of these holidays, he said. The announcement is in line with a similar public holiday announcement earlier made by the federal government.

