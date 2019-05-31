PHC sets aside life imprisonment

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has set aside life imprisonment of a terror suspect due to lack of evidence.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Abdul Shakoor set aside conviction of Jan Badshah. The sentence was awarded to him under Section 121, 121 A PPC read with section 27 of Action (in Aid of Civil Power) Regulation, 2011 by erstwhile APA Bara on October 2, 2010.

Shabbir Hussain Gigyani, counsel for the convict, said that it was the appeal decided by the high court against conviction under Action (in Aid of Civil Power) Regulation, 2011. The lawyer argued that the sentence was awarded to the convict by the erstwhile APA Bara on allegations of his complicity with Lashkar-e-Islam, a banned militant organisation, for waging war against the state and participation in attack on armed forces. The lawyer said that the court acquitted the terror convict on grounds of lack of evidence and prior illegal detention by security forces.

Dozens of such-like appeals have been filed in the PHC against conviction by erstwhile political agent and assistant political agent in terrorism charges on the reports of joint investigation teams.