Sat Jun 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2019

LHC orders action against man for false testimony

Top Story

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Friday ordered the district & sessions judge Layyah to initiate action against a man for giving a “false testimony” in a gang-rape case.

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural was hearing an appeal of a prime convict in the gang-rape case when it transpired that testimony of one of the prosecution witnesses namely Muhammad Sharif had been found false.

The judge observed that the people guilty of giving false witnesses in courts did not deserve any leniency.

