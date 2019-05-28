CGSS delegation meets deputy PM of Uzbekistan

Islamabad : A delegation of Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) led by Major General (r) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI(M), president CGSS met Elyor Ganiev - Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, says a press release.

The CGSS delegation briefed the visiting dignitary from Uzbekistan about the activities of CGSS and the role played by CGSS in the promotion of bilateral ties with Uzbekistan. Elyor Ganiev - deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan applauded and appreciated the positive role of CGSS for the enhancement of mutual relationship.

Furthermore, matters related to mutual interest including regional security and connectivity were discussed. Elyor Ganiev stated that cooperation between the both will not only help in improving peace and stability in the region, but also usher in economic prosperity as well. Both the counterparts discussed promotion of relations amongst the Central Asian countries.

Elyor Ganiev stated that he is hopeful that his visit to Pakistan will be helpful to further strengthen and deepen bilateral relations between the two countries. The CGSS delegation included: Major General (r) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, vice president, Lieutenant Colonel (r) Khalid Taimur Akram, executive director and Mehreen Gul, director.