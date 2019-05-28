LHC bench dissolved after Hamza shows mistrust

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday declined to hear bail petitions of Punjab Assembly opposition leader, Hamza Shahbaz, in three different cases after he expressed mistrust in the bench in the wake of a controversial media interview given by National Accountability Bureau chairman.

The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi, referred the petitions to the LHC chief justice, requesting him to fix them before another bench. Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem was other member of the bench.

The bench was hearing the pre-arrest bail petitions of Hamza in Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani and assets cases. After lengthy arguments from both sides, Hamza, all of a sudden, stood up and sought permission to speak which was granted.

Hamza expressed his distrust in the bench, saying that he respected the judiciary and was not afraid of his arrest. He added that he returned to Pakistan while leaving behind his ailing daughter in London.

Referring to an interview given by NAB chairman, he submitted that Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal claimed that the bench had changed now, and Hamza Shahbaz could not hide behind the bail.

Hamza submitted that people would question whether the NAB chairman had become powerful enough that he could get a bench changed or bail cancelled. Hamza pleaded with the court to transfer his bail petitions to another bench.

He added that NAB director general was talking ill of him and his father Shahbaz Sharif on the media. He claimed that the anti-graft body raided his house “like goons”. He said the NAB chairman made the bail proceedings before the high court controversial by claiming to have managed formation of the bench.

“Respectfully stating, I do not have confidence in the bench. I have reservations,” the PML-N leader said. After hearing the contention of Hamza, the bench rose for consultation and reassembled after a short break.

Justice Najafi announced admitting Hamza request and referring the matter to the chief justice for its fixation before any other bench. The bench also extended the pre-arrest bail of Hamza till the next hearing before the new bench.

Earlier, adjournment of requests was submitted on behalf of advocates Salman Aslam Butt and Azam Nazir Tarar, the counsel for Hamza in money laundering and assets beyond means cases, respectively.

Advocate Amjad Pervez, who represents Hamza in the sugar mills case, was also present in the court when the hearing was resumed. The bench postponed the hearing and assembled again when Mr Pervez appeared after a while.

The bench heard arguments of the defence and the prosecution almost for an hour, before Hamza Shahbaz expressed his distrust in it. Later, speaking at a press conference, Hamza lashed out at NAB and called for an inquiry into the video-audio leak and controversial interview of its chairman by a parliamentary committee. He said his party did not want removal of NAB chairman, but the parliament should bring to light the truth.

Targeting NAB for its ‘selective’ accountability, the opposition leader questioned the silence of the bureau on the alleged corruption of prime minister’s sister and federal minister Faisal Vawda. He claimed that the prime minister wanted NAB to arrest the whole opposition. He said all lies Imran Khan told the nation standing at the container were being exposed now. “There will be no more selective accountability,” he added.