NEPRA allows DISCOs to charge 55 paisa/unit extra in June 2019

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday allowed Rs0.55/unit increase in electricity tariff for all the power distribution companies, except K-Electric, on account of fuel price adjustment for April.

This decision was made by the regulator in a public hearing on the petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of the distribution companies (DISCOs).

It said that in April, the cost of fuel was high, while the power consumers were charged with low rates so this additional amount would be charged in the electricity bills of June 2019. It would have cumulative impact of Rs5.2 billion.

The adjustment would, however, not be applicable to lifeline consumers as well as K-Electric consumers.

NEPRA also asked why the RLNG plants were run below capacity and why Balloki power plant tripped frequently.

Official told the authority that there was some technical issue in the plant; however, currently it was generating 1,160MWs.

The regulator pinpointed that Balloki Power plant remained closed for 327 hours in April, and asked for an explanation in writing from the authorities.

The CPPA had sought the permission for increasing of 0.5696/unit from power consumers. It told the regulator that it has charged reference fuel price of Rs5.2359/unit from consumers in April, while the cost was Rs5.8055/unit.

The CCPA revealed that a total of 9,717.38 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity was generated in April at total cost of Rs53.63 billion. Net electricity delivered to power distribution companies was 9,511.79GWh, whereas transmission losses came in at 180.34GWH or Rs0.1080/unit

It should be mentioned that during the month under review, highest 30.83 percent (or 2995.8GWh) electricity was generated from re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) at a cost of Rs9.40/unit. Besides, 22.94 percent (or 2229.4 GWh) was generated from hydro sources.

Around 1,789.50GWh (or 18.4 percent) of electricity was generated from natural gas at a cost of Rs6.068/unit.

Share of coal-fired power generation contributed 1,005.04GWh, accounting for 10.34 percent of total generation at a cost of Rs6.7889/unit. Nuclear electricity share was 7.67 percent (or 745.20GWh) at a cost of Rs1.013/unit.

The CPPA purchased 481.05GWh of electricity from residual fuel oil (RFO)-based power plants at a cost of Rs12.3406/unit. RFO-based electricity share was 4.95 percent. However, in April no electricity was generated from High Speed Diesel.

In April, 42.43GWh of electricity was imported from Iran for Rs11.5709/unit.

From bagasse, 66.43GWh was generated at a cost of Rs6.1199/unit. Besides, 267.44 GWh of electricity was generated from wind and 66.5GWh from solar sources, the CCPA revealed.