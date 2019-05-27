Three-year-old missing girl found dead in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A three-year-old missing girlwas found dead here on Monday. Zameer Fatima of Garjakh was missing for the last 11 days and her parents had lodged an FIR in the Garjakh police station.

Last night, some passersby spotted a dead body in the canal and informed the police.

Later, the police told that some accused strangled the child and later threw he body in the canal.

CPO Dr Moeen Masood has constituted a three-member committee under the supervision of the SP City for immediate arrest of the accused.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT OPERATION: The district administration along with the municipal corporation team on Monday launched a grand operation against encroachments at Satellite Town.

AC City Usman Sikandar led the operation, which was started in front of the residence of former federal minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan.

The team demolished all illegal constructions from both sides of the road. AC Usman said that the operation was being conducted against all illegal encroachments.

PO HELD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Monday arrested a proclaimed offender involved in financial embezzlement in the police department.

Regional Director Zohaib Mushtaq told that accused Shahid Riaz, former incharge of Sadar police station, was involved in embezzlement of thousands of rupees and a case had been got registered against him in 2012. Now, the ACE team had arrested him, he added.