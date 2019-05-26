Two ‘abducted’ children recovered

GUJRANWALA: Police on Sunday recovered two ‘abducted’ children here. The parents of Zain (5) and Amina (7) had lodged applications with the Khiali and Kotwali police stations respectively, stating that their children had been abducted by some people. After receiving applications, the police parties started investigation and recovered the children with in no time. The police said that no one had kidnapped the children, but they had lost way to their homes.