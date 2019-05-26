close
Mon May 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

IGP Punjab orders tight security on Youm-e-Ali

National

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan said all the DPOs should visit their districts and improve security arrangements and patrolling of sensitive worship places and important buildings.

The IG issued directions in this regard through a notification to all RPos, CPOs and DPOs.

He directed the officers to keep strict vigilance on buses having passengers coming to Punjab from other provinces and also keep record of documents of the passengers. He directed the senior police officers to tighten the process of checking at inter-provincial and inter-district entry points.

He directed the DPOs of Bhakkar, Mianwali and Attock to start the process of video recording of passengers entering their districts.

The IG said it was the responsibility of the Lahore capital city police officer to ensure video recording of the passengers entering Lahore.

