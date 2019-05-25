close
Sun May 26, 2019
M Waqar Bhatti
May 26, 2019

Young doctors to observe ‘black day’

National

MWB
M Waqar Bhatti
May 26, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh’s young doctors have rejected the federal government’s notification regarding the restoration of federal status of Karachi’s three major hospitals, including Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), and announced to observe‘black-day’ at all public hospitals in the province on Monday.

Young doctors said the federal government was facing an acute shortage of resources and even their own officials were puzzled that how they would allocate financial and material resources to run these hospitals effectively, adding that this move by the PTI-led federal government would adversely affect service delivery at these hospitals and increase the sufferings of patients.

