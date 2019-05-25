NAB chief’s video PM’s ‘blackmailing tactic’: Bilawal

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday termed leaking a video of National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal a "blackmailing tactic" by the prime minister.

Speaking at a press conference here, the PPP chairman alleged that the prime minister is resorted to blackmailing, when NAB opened inquiries against Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and other members of the coalition parties.

He said the surfacing of the video on the media by two special assistants of the prime minister could not be termed a coincidence. "We condemn the prime minister and his special assistants for leaking the video," Bilawal said. He noted that his party has never politicised someone's personal issues and they objected to the NAB chairman's interview. It is pertinent to mention here that a couple of days ago, the alleged audio and video clips of NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal had gone viral after a private news channel aired the story.The NAB refuted the contents of the story, describing it to be "against the facts, fabricated and based on lies".

Speaking further at the presser, the PPP chairman said the NAB chief's interview is in violation of court orders. "It would make no difference even if an angel is made the NAB chairman, because the NAB's law, made by a dictator, is a black law." He said the businessmen are afraid of NAB and Federal Investigation Agency, adding, the "businessmen and bureaucrats are not willing to work because of this system."

Criticising the government, Bilawal said all it took was an Iftar dinner and even before it had started, the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf started screaming. "Soon we will have an Iftar dinner with other people as well," he said. The PPP chairman further said the government has no direction, adding, "this is an incompetent government".