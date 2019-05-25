23 detained before Copa del Rey final

MADRID: Spanish police have detained 23 people in “incidents” in the southern city of Sevilla ahead of the Copa del Rey final that pits Barcelona against Valencia, they said on Saturday. “Last night in Sevilla, police detained 23 people (who now won’t be able to go to the Copa del Rey final) and seized blunt objects during incidents in the Nervion area,” police tweeted.—AFP