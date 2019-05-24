Pindi rape case

Remand of 4 accused extended

By Khalid Iqbal

RAWALPINDI: In the presence of all accused, the alleged rape victim girl in her statement before Judicial Magistrate Rawalpindi Sumera Alamgir on Friday identified the accused and confirmed that they subjected her to sexual abuse.

The victim girl denied all allegations by lawyers of the accused during cross questioning in the courtroom.

Judicial Magistrate Sumera Alamgir extended physical remand of four accused for four days and directed police to produce them again on May 28.

The court allowed all the accused to cross question the girl on her statement.

On court orders, the girl recorded her statement in the presence of the accused.

Lawyers of the victim girl said the accused were hurling baseless allegations against the innocent girl.

The victim girl said after the court appearance that she wants justice. She said she will never spare the accused.