PCSW chairperson terminated

LAHORE: Without mentioning any reason, Fauzia Viqar, Chairperson, Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) has been terminated by the Women Development Department (WDD), Punjab when she was on ex-Pakistan leave, The News has learnt.

According to a notification issued by Secretary WDD, the services of Ms Fauzia have been terminated with immediate effect on payment of one month’s basic pay in lieu of one month’s notice of termination of her contract under clause 4 of the terms & condition of contract appointment.

According to Punjab Commission on the Status of Women Act 2014, chairperson can be removed from the office if the chairperson is found guilty of misconduct after completion of an inquiry. Various clauses of the Act said that chairperson can be removed from her office if she is adjudged as an un-discharged insolvent. Additionally, she can be removed from the office if she is unfit for continuing in office by reason of being mentally or physically challenged and stands so declared by a medical board constituted by the government. The chairperson can be removed from the office if she has been sentenced to imprisonment for an offence involving moral turpitude.

Not a single reason was mentioned in the letter issued by the secretary WDD. When contacted Ms Sidra Yunas, the Deputy Secretary Establishment S&GAD department, refused to comment on the issue and showed complete ignorance about the news. Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, deputy secretary, Women Development Department, confirmed that the department has terminated her on the order of competent authority when she was on ex-Pakistan leave. He said that he did not know on what grounds she was terminated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Government of the Punjab , Services and General Administration Department has issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) and granted her ex-Pakistan leave from 06-05-2019 to 04-06-2019 to proceed to USA on private visit. Sources claimed that she was removed from the office because of political reasons as she had been appointed by then Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and she was only answerable to CM Punjab.